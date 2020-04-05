Unite to slow the spread, save lives

Our Queen Anne’s County community members are anxious and frustrated with the social distancing and stay-at-home restrictions in place. Some of you are out of work or have closed your businesses to be compliant with Governor Hogan’s Executive Orders. Some of you aren’t sure what to believe and may even doubt the severity of this public health crisis.
Let me be quite frank — this virus is spreading and we expect the next 2-3 weeks for it to be particularly impactful on our communities. The numbers of positive cases will increase dramatically — and, as a result, so will the demands on our already challenged emergency medical providers, our healthcare systems and hospitals.
If you contract COVID-19, MOST of you will not have any complications requiring hospitalization. For those that are more vulnerable including, people aged 65-years and older, those with chronic lung disease, heart conditions, compromised immunities or any other pre-existing health condition, the risk for more serious complications will require hospitalization and medical care.
Those with the most life-threatening symptoms will require intensive care and treatment in our increasingly burdened health care systems and limited acute care beds. These are the folks we must protect.
This is exactly why we are working as a nation, state, and county to “flatten the curve” and deliberately slow the spread — and decrease the demand for inpatient beds.
I IMPLORE you to follow, without exception, the guidance that follows below — now more than ever. The limited COVID-19 testing supply does not permit county-wide testing ... but I assure you this virus is in your community now. Every member of our community must be accountable and understand their vital role in slowing the spread over the next several weeks.
As you and your family members are worried about what lies ahead, let me reassure you that we WILL get through this and emerge even stronger as a county. We’re all worried about our loved ones, our communities and neighborhoods. Right now there are over 500 emergency management, public health, law enforcement, EMS, fire/rescue, health care workers, volunteers, and countless others mobilized 24/7 to monitor and manage this pandemic’s impact on Queen Anne’s County.
If we continue to work together, and if we rely on and help each other, we will get through this crisis.
DR. JOSEPH CIOTOLA
Queen Anne’s County Health Officer and COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Incident Commander
