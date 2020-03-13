• Harriet Tubman Visitor Center & State Park - CLOSED until further notice.
• Dorchester Visitor Center at Sailwinds Park - CLOSED until further notice.
• Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center - CLOSED until further notice.
• Eagle Festival at Blackwater Refuge on March 14 - CANCELLED. (Blackwater Visitor Center and Wildlife Drive and hiking trails are still open.)
• "Little Shop of Horrors," senior class play at Cambridge South Dorchester High School March 12-15 - POSTPONED.
• Main Street Gallery - March 14 Second Saturday Reception CANCELLED. The Gallery will OPEN; however, because it is artist-run, please call ahead to check hours.
• "Islander's War" talk at Dorchester County Historical Society March 13 - CANCELLED. DCHS campus closed until April 1.
• Dorchester County Public Library's monthly Book Sale March 14 - CANCELLED.
• Harriet Tubman Banquet March 14 - POSTPONED.
• WHCP Radio's Lez Zeppelin Spring Gala March 13 - POSTPONED.
• Cabin Fever Play Centre’s Paint N Play March 13 - CANCELLED. But Cabin Fever is still open, and they note that they not only deep clean, but also use disinfectant foggers daily that kill any germs/bacteria remaining.
• Women's History Observation at Governor's Hall at Sailwinds Park March 15 - POSTPONED.
• Dorchester Center for the Arts - public programs, classes, events, and interest groups at DCA through March 31 - CANCELLED. The gallery is still open for now.
• Muskrat & Chicken Dinner at Elliot Island United Methodist Church March 21 - POSTPONED.
• Cambridge Rotary Club's Oyster & Bull Roast March 21 - CANCELLED.
• Hoopers Island VFC Crab Cake and Ham dinner March 22 - CANCELLED.
• Handsell's Spring Soiree April 4 - POSTPONED.
• Downtown Cambridge's Sip & Savor Festival April 4 and 5 - POSTPONED.
• Downtown Cambridge's Spring Fling April 25 - POSTPONED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.