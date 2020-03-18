WORTON — For many students, the breakfasts and lunches provided by schools may be the only meals they are guaranteed.
So when school closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak were announced last week with the promise to continue providing meals to students, a group of community organizers began talking about how to ensure children who may not have transportation to Kent County Public Schools' three distribution sites would still be able to get food.
Initially, the school system planned to offer bagged meals for pickup at Galena Elementary School, H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown and Rock Hall Elementary School. Thanks to the help of volunteers, that has been expanded to include the Betterton firehouse, Millington Town Hall, the community room at Baywood Village near Fairlee and the Kent County Community Center in Worton as additional meal sites.
According to the KCPS website, bags containing breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at six of the aforementioned sites. The Betterton firehouse was reportedly added Tuesday, March 17.
The meals can be picked up by anyone under the age of 18 years old.
Paul Tue, a member of the Social Action Committee for Racial Justice and co-founder of the Bayside HOYAS youth program, was at the Kent County Community Center on Monday, March 16 with fellow organizer and committee member Arlene Lee and volunteer Tammy Rose to launch their outreach operation bolstering the school system's effort to keep students fed.
The expansion of pickup locations to include the sites in Betterton, Fairlee, Millington and Worton are thanks to the efforts of Tue, Lee, additional volunteers like Shyra Blackson, Carlene Wilson and Phillip Dutton and organizations and agencies including the Kent County Local Management Board, the Social Action Committee, the youth group Students Talking About Race, Rising Sons, the Kent Cultural Alliance, the Kent County Department of Parks and Recreation and Director Myra Butler, the Kent County Food Pantry and the Department of Social Services.
Tue said the additional effort was not meant to step on the school system's toes, but to build upon what it planned to offer. He said the goal was to cover areas not covered by the school system.
Tue credited Ed Silver, KCPS supervisor of human resources, for working with the volunteer team every step of the way.
“This is in partnership with KCPS,” Tue said. “They eagerly wanted to partner up and work with us.”
KCPS will deliver meals to the additional sites; volunteers will be on hand to pass them out to students. The school system also trained volunteers Tuesday, March 17 at Kent County High School in Worton on how to properly handle the food.
Lee said in addition to the school meals, the volunteers will have food boxes to hand out to families in need. Donations for those were being collected from residents and organizations at the community center in Worton on March 16 — which Lee referred to as “day zero” of an effort not yet officially launched.
Echo Hill Outdoor School dropped off supplies that Pete Rice, an assistant director at the camp, said would not be needed by the camp as field trips have been canceled. Rice said that when camp staff called the Local Management Board about who could use their food supplies, they were directed to the community center.
All this — the additional meal sites and the food donations — is just phase one, the organizers said. They also are looking for drivers to deliver food to those who need it.
“We're probably going to move to a phase two with drivers to get to homebound people,” Lee said March 16.
The volunteer group is continuing to take pre-packaged food donations such as: granola bars, Pop Tarts, fruit cups, bananas, apples, oranges, cereal bars, small water bottles, small brown paper bags, juice boxes and pre-boiled eggs. They may be delivered to the community center in Worton between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Those willing to join the volunteer effort can reach out to organizers via sacracialjustice@gmail.com.
