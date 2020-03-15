DENTON – As the local cooperative and community provider of electric services, Choptank Electric Cooperative says they are here to support their members in this uncertain time. Effective immediately, Choptank Electric is suspending disconnection for nonpayment through March 31, 2020. In a press release dated March 13, officials from the cooperative wrote, "We understand many of our members may be dealing with unusual financial hardship and as your Cooperative we are looking for ways to support you as we all deal with this pandemic before us."
Please call our Member Service Center at 1-877-892-0001 or visit our website at www.choptankelectric.coop for more information or questions regarding Choptank Electric Cooperative.
