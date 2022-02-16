The Star Democrat

This note is to extend our apology for the difficulty you may have experienced accessing StarDem.com over the prior 24-48 hours.

Coast to coast our team has been working diligently to repair the connection with most Domain Name System servers and cell towers across the country.

All other APG Chesapeake operations and websites are functioning normally. This issue is isolated to only the StarDem.com website's DNS resolution.

We are grateful for your continued patience as StarDem.com continues to restore its digital presence. Thank you. 

Sincerely,

Jim Normandin

President, APG Media of Chesapeake

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.