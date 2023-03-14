Eagles Kelce Football

FILE — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce poses for a portrait at NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. Eagles center Jason Kelce tweeted on Monday, March 13, 2023, that he would return for a 13th NFL season.(AP Photo/Doug Benc, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce tweeted on Monday that he would return for a 13th NFL season.

