Dog of the Week: Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Butter couldn’t be better! Or sweeter, even though she acts shy in the kennel; she just doesn’t like being caged away from the attention she wants. Spend some time with CB in our meet and greet room, give her some belly rubs and just watch her adorable personality come out. Cocoa will proudly sit for you, is eager to learn more and can’t wait to please you. This 3-year-old cutie pie has been good with children of all ages and will be a great addition to any family. We recommend a meet and greet with any doggy siblings. Come meet Cocoa Butter who is so ready to be your best buddy!
