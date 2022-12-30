Ravens Browns Football

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) carries the ball past Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

 Ron Schwane

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins was injured last year in a preseason game — a fact that still gnaws at him — and only now is he starting to look healthy enough to be a standout running back again.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.