Year of the Woman Profile: Mary Cooper, Cecilton Town Administrator

Q: How does it feel to be an exceptional woman in your industry?
Cooper: I don’t know if I view myself as an exceptional woman in my field, or just someone who does whatever is necessary to get the job done! I appreciate that we’re honoring women in the month of March. An opportunity to reflect on all the wonderful women that so greatly influenced me! My grandmother Mary Eva, great aunt Tisty and my mother Mary Jane in particular.
Q. What qualities do you bring to the table that your male counterparts do not?
Cooper: I don’t compare myself to others. I’m my biggest critic and competitor. I strive to always be better than I was the day before. To do more than I did the day before. There is always an opportunity to learn and improve. Always be receptive to that and make adjustments when needed!
Q: What challenges have you overcome as a woman in your industry?
Cooper: I’ve been very fortunate as a professional both in my corporate and municipal careers. I’ve had to pave my way just like everyone else. Normal challenges that many face to be honest. I’ve been afforded many opportunities to learn, grow and trusted In leadership positions.
Q: What are you most proud of?
Cooper: I’m most proud of the community I serve! A community that stays true to themselves and each other. I feel as if I’ve had a hand in that. I strive everyday to preserve the integrity of Cecilton and encourage others to do the same. Lead by example! Those closest to me know I have very high standards and expectations. I’m only as good as those that support me!
Q: What is your advice to other women looking to expand their careers in non-traditional fields?
Cooper: I think it’s important to remember in any field, you don’t know everything! Own your errors and learn from them! Be a good listener, there is always something you can improve upon, invest in others and stay true to who you are!
