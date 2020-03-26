Year of the Woman Profile: Jennifer McGrath, Owner of Galvinell Meat Co., Inc.

Q: How does it feel to be an exceptional woman in your industry?
McGrath: Fierce! Knowing without a doubt that I can get up every morning and accopmplish my goals and anything else that comes my way with dignity, grace, and courage makes me feel empowered.
As women, we possess the ability to accomplish tasks, live lives of purpose, always giving 100%. We are organized, we care, we are fierce, and always slay our goals.
Q: What challenges have you overcome as a woman in your industry?
McGrath: Overcoming the perception that a woman cannot run a male dominated industry is something I face every day. The fact that I can cut meat, herd 1,000 lb. animals, lift almost twice my bodyweight, all while wearing cute shoes tends to intimidate most of the male species.
Q: What are you most proud of?
McGrath: Creating the life I want to live by investing in myself. Behind every successful woman is herself.
Q: What is your advice to other women looking to expand their careers in non-traditional fields?
McGrath: Every woman should be two things: Who and what she wants. Let it be hard. Let it be scary. Let them tell you that you can’t, and do it anyway. Fear is not an option.
