Worship notes around Cecil County

The start of the 60th year for non-denominational summer outdoor worship sponsored by NEUMC within Elk Neck State Park has been delayed until further notice due to the State’s recommendations for reopening events during the coronavirus recovery.
Hart’s United Methodist Church is having an outdoor service on Sunday June 7th at 11 a.m. They will be having a guest speaker, Dr. David Burke, and will be featuring local artist Jack Foreaker who will be singing songs of faith. The address is 3203 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD.
