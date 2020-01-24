NORTH EAST — If you’re looking for the definition of long-term vision, perseverance and community spirit, look no further than The Women’s Civic League of North East. For 65 years, they have advocated and fundraised on behalf of the North East Branch Library, even including it as integral to their mission.
“From the original twelve to our members today, we have dedicated ourselves to support and growth of the North East Library as we believe reading and knowledge are the foundation of education and a thriving community,” stated Miriam McMaster, President of the League.
From its origins in the second floor of the town hall and jail in 1950, its move to the current location in 1992 and the new facility currently under construction, the members of the Women’s Civic League have fundraised toward its biggest gift to the library to date.
“The determination of this group of women has been integral to the success of the library. They have not strayed from their mission. How many organizations can say they’ve achieved their mission’s goal not just once but three times?” commented Morgan Miller, Director of the Cecil County Public Library.
“We are proud to give our most significant donation yet to the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library,” McMasters said at a recent check presentation. The Friends Foundation’s “Raising the 21st Century Child” campaign will help CCPL outfit the second floor of the new library, which is dedicated to children, families and teens. Funds raised will help CCPL purchase the equipment, furniture and technology to enhance this multi-use space, which will include the Our Town Early Learning Village and hands-on STEM exploration spaces for children and teens.
Construction is underway for the new North East Branch Library, located in the North East Station Shopping Center, anchored by Lowes and Food Lion. For updates, photos and 3D interior views of a variety of spaces in the new library, visit www.northeastlibrary.org To learn more about the Women’s Civic League of North East, https://www.wclnortheast.org/
To learn more about the campaign or to donate, visit: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/about-us/support-us/friends-foundation/ For more detailed information call (410) 996-1055 x129 or friendsfounda tion@ccplnet.org
