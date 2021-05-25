Cecil Wolfpack Football & Cheer
The season for Cecil Wolfpack is right around the corner! Cecil Wolfpack Football & Cheer includes Competition Cheer, 4&5y Flag Football, 6-7 Clinic Tackle, and 8-14u Competitive Tackle Football. The cost for flag football is $60, the cost for cheer is $150, and the cost for tackle football is $175. For in-person registration please visit the Cecil Arena on June 13th from 12-4 pm (min $50 due at registration). You can also register online or by phone, by visiting cecilrec.recdesk.com or calling 410-656-5125.
Tennis
One-on-one Tennis lessons are now available at the Rising Sun Community Center
Tennis Courts. These lessons are taught by professional instructor Terry Tallman. Call 410-
656-5125 to schedule one-on-one lessons or visit cecilrec.recdesk.com to register for our upcoming Summer Tennis Camps!
Basketball Clinic
This Summer there will be a Youth Basketball Clinic that is four weeks long that is designed to teach children ages 6-13, the fundamentals of basketball. Campers will practice on a lower basket to encourage self-confidence and help reinforce proper technique. The clinic will begin on July 10th. The clinic will take place at the Rising Sun Community Center Tennis Courts from 10 am to 12 pm. The cost of this program is $40 per participant. The clinic will go on for a total of four weeks and will take place on Saturdays. For more information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Safetyville
This Summer there will be two total Safetyville camps. The first two camps will take place at Rising Sun High school starting on June 21st. This program was designed in conjunction with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and CCPS. This program is offered to children ages 4 & 5 who will be taught safety habits and awareness through an interactive two-week program. Participants can choose from two sessions: 8:30am-10:30am or 10:45am-12:45am. The program is Monday-Thursday both weeks. The second set of the two camps will most likely place at Cecil Manor Elementary School (*If Available*) starting on July 12th. Participants can choose from two sessions: 8:30am-10:30am or 10:45am-12:45am. The program is Monday-Thursday both weeks. The cost of each camp is $42 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Super Summer Camps and Programs!
Summer camps and programs are right around the corner, and registration is limited. Camps/Programs include Club Extreme, two Volleyball Camps, two Tennis Camps, three Basketball Camps, Football Camp, two Track and Field Camps, STEAM Camps, Abrakadoodle Art Camps, Youth Basketball Clinic, Susquehanna River Kayaking Tour, Zumba Glow Party, Alcohol Inks Adult Art Class, July Virtual 5K Run, and our Safetyville program (Rising Sun High School and Cecil Manor Elementary School *If Available*). For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.