Lauren & Daniel Obenshain

Lauren Ann (née Weisenfluh) and Daniel Stuart Obenshain, of Redwood City, Calf., were joined in matrimony on Aug. 3, 2019.
The Rev. Steven Larsen presided over the ceremony at University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley, Calif.
Lauren, 29, is a senior data consultant in South San Francisco for Kaiser Permanente. She graduated from Menlo Atherton High School, then from the University of California, Davis, and received a master’s degree in public health from Columbia University.
Lauren is a daughter of Craig and Stacia Weisenfluh of Menlo Park, Calif. Lauren’s father works in software development and is currently in a startup. Lauren’s mother is the owner of a playgroup business.
Daniel, 32, is a technical program manager in Menlo Park for Facebook. He graduated from Hereford High School, then from the California Institute of Technology, and received a masters and PhD in computer science from Johns Hopkins University.
Daniel is the son of Rev. Norman and Suzanne Obenshain, of Havre de Grace. Daniel’s mother teaches at Towson University. Daniel’s father is the pastor of Havre de Grace United Methodist Church. Daniel's paternal grandparents were the late Dr. Wallace and Betty Obenshain, longtime residents of Cecilton.
