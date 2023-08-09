At the annual alumni banquet on June 17, six deserving graduates of North East High School were given $1000 to further their education. Since its inception in 2002, The NEHS Scholarship Foundation, Inc., has granted $130,000 to students who then attended a trade school, a 2-year associates program, or a 4-year baccalaureate program at various institutions.
(pictured from left to right:)
Matthew Hopkins, son of Lindsay and Christopher Hopkins, accepted an H.T. and Geraldine Russell Memorial STEM Scholarship. He plans to start his career in cyber-security at Cecil College.
Kayla Morton, daughter of Barbara and Jeff Morton, received the John Mars Scholarship in Honor of the Class of 1956. She will study biology at Loyola University, aspiring to ultimately be a dentist.
(Elizabeth Bolt has been the treasurer of The NEHS Scholarship Foundation for many years. In 2000, her father, Daniel Bolt, had suggested the formation of The Foundation.)
Delaney Stanley, daughter of Jennifer and Travis Stanley, was given an H.T. and Geraldine Russell Memorial Humanities Scholarship. She wants to become an elementary teacher/counselor, starting her studies at Cecil College.
Brian Battee, son of Rosalind and Brian Battee, accepted a NEHS Scholarship Foundation Award, made possible by donations from many alumni, as he begins his studies at Penn State University to become a meteorologist.
Julianna Swyka, daughter of Judy and Matt Swyka, received a NEHS Scholarship Foundation Award, made possible by contributions from numerous alumni. She plans to study nursing at Cecil College.
(not pictured:)
Ronald Smith, son of Jenna Lea Strohmaier and Ronald Smith, won the Rhudy Family Scholarship in memory of Lizzetta Logan Rhudy (class of 1940), George Rhudy (class of 1942) and Bonnie Rhudy Simmons (class of 1965). Ronald will attend the University of Vermont to become a veterinarian.
All tax-exempt donations may be sent to this non-profit organization:
