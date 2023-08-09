NEHS Scholarship Foundation 2023 winners

The winners of the 2023 scholarships from the NEHS Scholarship Foundation.

 COURTESY OF NEHS SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

At the annual alumni banquet on June 17, six deserving graduates of North East High School were given $1000 to further their education. Since its inception in 2002, The NEHS Scholarship Foundation, Inc., has granted $130,000 to students who then attended a trade school, a 2-year associates program, or a 4-year baccalaureate program at various institutions.


