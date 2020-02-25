NORTH EAST — North East High School students had the opportunity to listen to more than 50 presenters speak last Wednesday morning at the school's Career Day.
Kendra Hudson, who teaches math at the school and led the organization of the event, called it a great success.
“It went really well,” she said. “The students were very attentive, they listened really well. A lot of students were asking questions when I popped into the sessions. I think it went splendid.”
Hudson commended North East's staff for its ability to recruit community members from so many different lines of work. Students chose three lectures to listen to of the 51 professionals in attendance.
“There was everything from engineering to education to armed forces to multiple different sorts of trades. Careers that you can get directly out of Cecil College, things that you can do right away to apply to the school of technology,” Hudson said. “North East High School, along with every CCPS school, has a school-improvement team. This was one of our goals for the community engagement piece and our school-improvement plan. That team decided that we wanted to do something that would influence kids that would give them an internal motivation in class. 'Why do I need geometry for this? Why do I need physics to be an engineer? What classes should I be taking if this is what I want to be?' That's why we decided to have it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.