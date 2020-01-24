Stammler-Fisher

Cari Stammler and Barnabas Fisher, of Rising Sun, Md,, are excited to announce their engagement.
Stammler is a 2009 graduate of Rising Sun High school and a 2015 graduate of Cecil College. She is currently employed at Ashley Addiction Treatment Center. Her parents are Mrs. Keli Chambers & Mr. Walter Chambers, of Rougemont, N.C., and Mr. Scott Stammler & Mrs. Nikki Stammler, of North East, Md.
Fisher is a 2008 graduate of Rising Sun High School. He is currently employed by the United States Marine Corps. His parents are Mr. Joseph Fisher & Mrs Diana FIsher, of Elkton, Md.
The couple have planned an Oct. 17, 2020, wedding at State Line Baptist Church in Rising Sun, Md.
