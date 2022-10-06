NORTH EAST — The game of golf is looking to get expanded upon in Cecil County.
The Rotary Club of North East will host its third annual golf tournament fundraiser on Oct. 14 to raise money to bring the First Tee golf program to the six public middle schools in Cecil County. First Tee aims to teach children life skills through the game of golf. Public elementary schools in the county currently incorporate the program into its physical education curriculum.
Jim Roney, the Rotary’s golf committee chairperson, said the game of golf can help kids learn valuable life skills, including respect, truthfulness, cooperation and build relationships. Rotary Club President Dale Kerns added the game of golf is not a game against other people, “you’re playing against yourself.”
“The real purpose of the First Tee program is not just to teach kids how to play golf,” Roney said. “That’s the vehicle for teaching kids life skills that they’re going to need from elementary school all the way through life.”
The Rotary Club used the golf outing to fundraise for the Business Resource Center located at the North East Library in 2020. The group originally planned to use the money from last year’s tournament to build exercise stations throughout North East Park. After the 2021 plans fell through, the Rotary Club pivoted and funded multiple community based endeavors, including purchasing books for every third-grade student in North East’s feeder schools.
North East’s Rotary Club aims to raise $20,000 to fund the golf program.
“We know that with doing this program and bringing this program to the middle schools, we’ll be able to bring some of these values that they don’t necessarily get at home, they don’t necessarily get in the community, they don’t necessarily get at school.” Kerns said. “Our goal is to give them this outlet, give them this opportunity.”
The Rotary’s hope to fund the program for Cecil County middle schools comes as the sport of golf continues to grow at the high school level.
This fall marks the second straight year at least one Cecil County golfer will represent the county at the Maryland state championship match. North East’s Noah Wallace and Rising Sun’s Tyler Hogue will compete later this month.
The outing is set for a 1 p.m. start time. Those interested can register by texting RCNEGolf22 to 76278 or visit RCNEGolf22.givesmart.com.
