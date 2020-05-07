Providence Christian Academy Honor Roll

Quarter 3 Honor Roll
Principal’s Honor Roll — All A’s
Honor Roll — All A’s and B’s
Grades 1-5
Principal’s Honor Roll
Lincoln Adkins, Jordan Fitch, Chase Riess, Shaun Peterson, Oliver Starkey, Brooklyn Pope, Ethan Ameen, Maks Grabowski, Emme Adkins, Owen Peterson, Jordan Rhoda, Shaun Jackson, Nathan Straub, Lily Adams,
Honor Roll
Chelsea Ndungu, Alyssa Bennethum, Keira Pope, Liam Buchanan, Landon Hall, Elizabeth Poffenberger, Peyton, Peyt Riess, Caleb Budhoo
Grades 6-8
Principal’s Honor Roll
Abigail Farinacci, Kylie Ameen, Rachel Glessner, Joshua Craine, Rachel VanLeer, Josiah Farinacci, Emma Wolfe, Brianna Glessner
Honor Roll
Josiah Tucker, Ashlynn Gregory, Kylie Fitch, Clayton Starkey, Edye Page, Aiden Rhoda, Allie Krapf, Bryce Unruh, Ethan Lewis, Josh Duzan
Grades 9-12
Principal’s Honor Roll
Amy Rash, Mackenzie Unruh, Elle Adkins, Sabrina Van Voorhis, Matthew Straub, Monica Aponte, Crystal Lenk, Kylie Pereira
Honor Roll
Summer Horton, Felix Cebula, Erica Aponte, Jerome Cebula, Jason Baptiste, Brooke Buckalew
