Port Deposit student wins national scholarship

Jordan Llewellyn from The Tome School is a winner in the Annual Washington Crossing Foundation National Scholarship Competition.
The prestigious awards are granted to high school seniors for the best all-around presentations, including an explanation of why they are planning careers in government service. The Foundation noted that these winners represent the most talented and accomplished of our country's young leaders and that it is these young women and men who are dedicated themselves to public service.
The Foundation is a non-profit whose headquarters is in Bristol in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has awarded $80,000 this year to 36 students across 21 states.
The Washington Crossing Foundation has awarded more than $1,700,000 in scholarships since its inception. Scholarships were inaugurated in 1969 and honor more than sixty years of dedicated service to the nation by the late author-historian Ann Hawkes Hutton. The Foundation believes that if our country is to continue progress, we must have thoroughly trained, dedicated young men and women to carry on our government's work in future years.
Its scholarship program seeks to find, identify, and encourage young people with the same sense of dedication and service demonstrated by George Washington and his soldiers, who under the most adverse of conditions, crossed the Delaware on Christmas Night in 1776 to win the Battle of Trenton that turned the tide in the American Revolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.