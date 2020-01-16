From its quiet location among the farm fields of Childs, Mount Aviat Academy holds a special place in the hearts of many Cecil Countians, especially those with a connection to its storied educational history, or a taste for cream puffs! Both have their origins in the earliest mission of the Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales, the Catholic order which has run the school since the early 1950s.
Founded in France in the mid-nineteenth century, the Oblate sisters were originally committed to providing guidance and education to the young women working in the many factories of that century’s Industrial Revolution. Education for these young women was a natural outgrowth of that mission and by the middle of the next century, the Sisters were operating a number of schools in Europe, South America, and Africa.
It was on a tour of one of these schools, that Mother Jean de Sales was asked to send some of the Oblate sisters to America, specifically to Childs, to assist the Oblate Fathers who had established a novitiate there. Thus, in 1951, Srs. Bertha Gonzalez (Superior) Jane Stanislaus, and Mary Bertha came to America and worked with the good fathers, mostly in the seminary kitchen.
In 1952, the small order took over the old county almshouse and asylum and established their first convent in the United States, still known as Villa Aviat. The buildings were in poor shape, but the Sisters relied on faith (and a lot of elbow grease) to convert them to a useful facility. Once the buildings were ready, they opened their first school, a kindergarten with an initial class of three young students. In 1960, the Oblates took the next step, opening Mt. Aviat Academy, a day and boarding high school for young women under the direction of Principal, Sr. Francis Marguerite.
They graduated their first class of 24 students in 1964. The Academy did well for several year, but by the late ‘60s, it was apparent that competition from other schools in the area was shrinking the available student base, so the Sisters began the process of converting from an all-girls high school to a co-educational elementary school. The high school graduated its last class in 1972, but beginning in 1969, the Oblates added one grade a year to the existing kindergarten, and in 1977 graduated their first 8th grade class.
Over the years, the Oblates have expanded their facilities, adding on to existing buildings and erecting new ones as needed. Today they teach a full curriculum at Mt. Aviat in Childs (named a Presidential Blue Ribbon School of Excellence) and have even been asked to help out in such diverse communities as Drexel Hill, PA, Fredericksburg, VA and most recently Baltimore, MD.
Oh, and about the cream puffs!
Sr. Jane Stanislaus, one of the first three sisters to arrive, took over the kitchen for her community, and one of her specialties were hand-made cream puffs. Over time the tradition of using the pastries as a fund-raiser evolved and today, using her original recipe, the Sisters sell anywhere from 4-5000 of these delicacies (still made by hand) to the general community twice a year, maintaining the long-standing tradition of feeding the body as well as the soul.
