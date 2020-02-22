Local author Thomas Teague releases a new book: “Tales from a Tugboat Captain.”
This book chronicles Captain Teague’s adventures aboard tugboats in the 1970s.
Teague, a lifelong resident of Cecil County, has worked in the tugboat industry since 1974 when he was hired as a deckhand. A respected captain who now commands a tugboat in the New York Harbor, Captain Teague has assembled a collection of stories of his adventures onboard when he first started out. His book is titled Tales from a Tugboat Captain.
Entertaining and informative, the book tells how Teague got started in the tugboat industry and gives an inside look into what life is really like aboard a tugboat. There are funny stories with some of most colorful characters he has met in his career from deckhand to captain, from Delaware to the Gulf of Mexico and back. Plus, readers will read about working in all types of weather and the dangers that tugboat crews face. There’s even a true story of survival. This book is for everyone who is interested in tugboats and those who like a good story. Tales from a Tugboat Captain is available on Amazon and select bookstores and gift shops in the area.
Commenting on the book, Teague said, “I’ve worked on tugboats since 1974. The industry has changed a lot since then but still, it’s a whole different world. I hope people enjoy this first book in the series. I have a lot more stories to tell.”
About Captain Tom Teague
Captain Tom Teague began his career in the marine transportation industry when he acquired a full-time job as a deckhand on a tugboat in 1974. In 1976, Tom obtained his first USCG license as Operator of Uninspected Towing Vessels Less than 200 Gross Registered Tons Upon Near Coastal Waters. This license, along with receiving two years training in the wheelhouse of a tugboat, proved that he had the skills and qualifications needed to be promoted to a mate’s position. Tom’s first command as Captain was aboard a single screw railroad tugboat. He has upgraded his license several times since then.
Currently, Captain Teague is licensed by the USCG as Master of Self-Propelled Vessels of Less Than 1600 Gross Registered Tons Upon Oceans and Master of Towing Vessels Upon Oceans and Western Rivers. Captain Teague’s credentials have been evaluated by the USCG and he is qualified for continuing recognition as a Designated Examiner for assessment of competence of candidates for towing vessel licenses.
Tom has many stories of his adventures at sea and enjoys sharing them, especially with people who love tugboats. He resides in Maryland with his wife, Betty.
For information on future events and book signings, follow Captain Tom Teague on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CaptainTomTeague.
