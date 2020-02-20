During the first week of February, the historical society’s Facebook page posted about poet Walt Whitman’s visit to Elkton and his lecture in Odd Fellows Hall/Elkton Opera House. One of our followers commented that she wished lectures were more common. This lecture took place in 1886, and in looking back at the newspapers of the time, it seems that many lectures were given in Cecil County in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Even more interesting is the fact that not just lectures were held – there were concerts, theater productions, and other forms of entertainment throughout the county during this time period.
Attending entertainments was a popular pastime for people who lived in the small towns of Cecil County. Whether it be a church hall, a schoolhouse, or a town hall, each town seemed to have a public hall available for use.
In Rising Sun, the local Methodist Episcopal church, the town hall, and the local school were all used for community events. A club called the Rising Sun Literary Society planned lectures for the citizens of the town. Each fall and winter, lecture courses were held in the town hall and at the Friends’ Normal Institute. Most of the lecturers were either local people or well-known orators from the area. In December 1885, the literary society booked the great abolitionist and orator Frederick Douglass. The December 18, 1885 Midland Journal referred to him as “Fred” Douglass, and the December 26, 1885 Cecil Whig did the same. Douglass spoke to a large crowd at the Methodist Episcopal church on the topic “Self-Made Man”. Sometimes the entertainment wasn’t a lecture. The 1896 course of entertainment included lecturer Col. George W. Bain speaking on “The New Woman and the Old Man”, The Cecilia Musical Club of Boston, and Professor Byron W. King, a “star reciter and elocutionist”.
Port Deposit held its share of entertainments as well. The Odd Fellows Hall in Port Deposit and the Tome Institute were the scene for most of the events held. In 1886, Wallace Bruce spoke at the Port Deposit Odd Fellows Hall in a benefit for the Presbyterian Church’s Aid Society of Port Deposit. The Cecil Whig of May 22, 1886 reported on a series of spelling bees held. The Port Deposit School competed against the Franklin School on a Friday evening in May, with the Franklin School coming out victorious.
Smaller towns and villages also held events for the community. The Cecil Whig and Midland Journal newspapers reported on entertainments held in Bay View, Cecilton, Rowlandsville, and Zion. The August 11, 1855 Cecil Whig contained an account of a Sunday School celebration held in the woods of John Hammersmith. Eminent speakers and dialogues by the children of the Zion M. E. Church circuit were among the entertainment. The “Ladies of Cecilton” gave an oyster supper on October 19 and 20 to benefit the Jr. O.U.A.M. Hall, where the event was held. Miss Maude Bernice Leedom and her music pupils gave a recital at the American Mechanics Hall in Bay View in November 1900.
The town of Elkton had the most active and varied types of entertainments. The town had a number of social organizations, and that may have contributed to the many events. The activities of organizations such as the Elkton Amateur Dramatic Association, The Elkton Lyceum, the Knights of Pythias, and the committee that created the Young Men’s Lecture Courses often competed with each other to grab the public’s attention.
In the mid-eighteen-hundreds, most events were held at either local churches or at the courthouse. The October 14, 1843 issue of the Cecil Whig advertised a concert to be held at the courthouse to benefit blind musician Mr. Pervin. Admission was 25 cents. In the 1850s, the Presbyterian and Methodist churches of Elkton held combined sacred music concerts. Admission was 25 cents, with the proceedings going to the Elkton Benevolent Association for the relief of the poor of Elkton.
In 1867, Odd Fellows Hall opened on North Street. This new building had a large room on the second floor that the Odd Fellows could rent out to make money. The Jan. 6, 1886 Elkton Appeal reported that a group of men in Elkton organized and scheduled a series of lectures to be held in the Odd Fellows Hall on North Street. Subscriptions to these lecture series were sold. Speakers over the years included Horace Greeley, famous American newspaper editor and publisher, Senator James Wall of New Jersey, who spoke out against women’s suffrage, and Walt Whitman. Whitman was a special guest of the Knights of Pythias.
Other types of entertainment began to appear in the hall in the late 1800s. Mrs. Tom Thumb gave an exhibition on February 26, 1889. She gave an afternoon matinee and an evening presentation. Readers of the Cecil Whig were advised to look for her “4 ponies and small carriage that were presented to her by the Queen of England” on the streets of Elkton. In January 1886, the Elkton Amateur Dramatic Association presented “Hazel Kirke”, a four-act comedy-drama along with Professor Ritchie’s Orchestra.
In the 1890s, a lecture series called the “University Extension Course” began. Professors from nearby universities came to town and lectured on a specific topic. Each year there was a different theme. For example, in 1896 the theme was Poets of the 19th Century and in 1902 the theme was Shakespeare.
In the early 1900s, the Elkton Opera House, as it was now called, began presenting more theatrical events. Mr. V.M. Torbert took over as manager of the hall and booked theater companies. In 1902, the offerings included “Peck’s Bad Boy” presented by the Metropolitan Theatre Company and the “Power of Wealth” presented by the Edwards Stock Company. Vaudeville became a popular form of entertainment, and Mr. Torbert advertised that the shows at the Elkton Opera House were “refined and no lady need have any hesitancy in going”.
The live shows at the Elkton Opera House soon disappeared with the advent of moving pictures. Each Cecil County town would eventually have its own movie theater and lectures and community concerts decreased in popularity.
Information for this article came from the Historical Society of Cecil County’s digitized newspaper collection. Stop in and research the county’s past in our research library. It is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 am – 4 pm and on the 1st Saturday of each month from 10 am – 2 pm.
