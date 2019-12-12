Immaculate Conception School 2019-2020 — Honor Roll Trimester 1 FIRST HONORS Grade 8 Jessica Keithley – all A’s Hannah King – all A’s Anna Jayne Murphy – all A’s Cassidy Shelley – all A’s Aila Simbulan – all A’s Grade 7 Brooks Riddle – all A’s Emily Wetherill Grade 6 Waylon Murphy Grade 5 Kadyn Edwards – all A’s Ava King – all A’s Hendric Simbulan Grade 4 Ian Tadalan – all A’s SECOND HONORS Grade 8 Chloe Carlson Samantha Delboy Benjamin Loller Alexander Tadalan Devin Walsh Grade 7 Hadlee Hamm Tyler Keen Alexander Mak Kristen Perkis Elizabeth Redding Grade 6 Elizabeth Assante di Cupillo Mallory Cohn Grade 5 Chloe Boettcher Eliza Loller Gabriel Parr Hayden Simbulan Sophia Wetherill Grade 4 Kellan MacMillan Christina Menapace Samuel Speakman Addison Temple

