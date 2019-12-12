Immaculate Conception School 2019-2020 — Honor Roll Trimester 1 FIRST HONORS Grade 8 Jessica Keithley – all A’s Hannah King – all A’s Anna Jayne Murphy – all A’s Cassidy Shelley – all A’s Aila Simbulan – all A’s Grade 7 Brooks Riddle – all A’s Emily Wetherill Grade 6 Waylon Murphy Grade 5 Kadyn Edwards – all A’s Ava King – all A’s Hendric Simbulan Grade 4 Ian Tadalan – all A’s SECOND HONORS Grade 8 Chloe Carlson Samantha Delboy Benjamin Loller Alexander Tadalan Devin Walsh Grade 7 Hadlee Hamm Tyler Keen Alexander Mak Kristen Perkis Elizabeth Redding Grade 6 Elizabeth Assante di Cupillo Mallory Cohn Grade 5 Chloe Boettcher Eliza Loller Gabriel Parr Hayden Simbulan Sophia Wetherill Grade 4 Kellan MacMillan Christina Menapace Samuel Speakman Addison Temple
Immaculate Conception School
2019-2020 — Honor Roll
Trimester 1
FIRST HONORS
Grade 8
Jessica Keithley – all A’s, Hannah King – all A’s, Anna Jayne Murphy – all A’s, Cassidy Shelley – all A’s, Aila Simbulan – all A’s
Grade 7, Brooks Riddle – all A’s, Emily Wetherill
Grade 6
Waylon Murphy
Grade 5
Kadyn Edwards – all A’s, Ava King – all A’s, Hendric Simbulan
Grade 4
Ian Tadalan – all A’s
SECOND HONORS
Grade 8
Chloe Carlson, Samantha Delboy, Benjamin Loller, Alexander Tadalan, Devin Walsh
Grade 7, Hadlee Hamm, Tyler Keen, Alexander Mak, Kristen Perkis, Elizabeth Redding
Grade 6
Elizabeth Assante di Cupillo, Mallory Cohn
Grade 5
Chloe Boettcher, Eliza Loller, Gabriel Parr, Hayden Simbulan, Sophia Wetherill
Grade 4
Kellan MacMillan, Christina Menapace, Samuel Speakman, Addison Temple
