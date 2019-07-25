The scholarship was founded to remember Kermit DeBoard, a local history enthusiast, who was a founding member of the Round Table, a group interested in learning about and promoting local history in Cecil County. When DeBoard died, the Round Table disbanded and donated their remaining funds to local history organizations. The Historical Society of Cecil County was asked to be the steward and create and administer a scholarship fund in DeBoard’s memory. The $500 scholarship is awarded to a high school senior showing outstanding achievement in history that plans to pursue a degree in American history or a related field of study. The 2019 recipient of the scholarship is Jeffrey Ricketts, a senior at Rising Sun High School. Ricketts is very knowledgeable about antique furniture and artifacts, and has been running his own antique business for several years. He has used his knowledge to help catalogue the collection at the historical society working with curator Lisa Dolor. Ricketts will be attending the University of Delaware in the fall.
