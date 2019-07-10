U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Matthew Vogt, of Rising Sun, is currently serving in Ukraine as part of the multinational maritime exercise Sea Breeze. The exercise, scheduled to conclude July 21, includes 18 participant and observer nations, and focuses on improving maritime safety, security and stability in this vital region of the world.
This year's participants include Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Georgia, Germany, Moldova, Norway, Turkey, Ukraine and U.S., along with Algeria, Bangladesh, Israel, Portugal, Qatar, Sweden, and UAE, as observers.
Vogt serves in the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, based out of Camp Lejune, N.C.
In a video shoutout from Ukraine disseminated by the U.S. Navy, Vogt said hello to his friends and family as well as his truck club, Southern Customs.
"You guys are awesome. I can't wait to be back," he said.
(1) comment
We couldn’t be prouder of you son! Thank your dedication and service. 🇺🇸🇺🇸💜💜
