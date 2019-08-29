NORTH EAST — Cecil College is proud to announce the names of students whose high academic performance has qualified them for recognition as members of the President’s List for the recently completed Summer 2019 courses. The President’s List includes 120 students who achieved a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Included on the list are the following students: Millard Bibey, Aberdeen, Photography; Tiara Emmanuel, Aberdeen, General Studies; Matthew Shaw, Aberdeen, Physical Therapist Assistant; Taylor Megargel, Bear, Physical Therapist Assistant; Matthew Bollinger, Bel Air, Physical Therapist Assistant; Jessica Deutel, Chesapeake City, General Studies; Michelle Ravert, Chesapeake City, General Studies; Katherine Smith, Chesapeake City, Cybersecurity; Jacqueline Hamm, Colora, Nursing; Kristen Mcduff, Colora, Accounting; Foster Anft, Conowingo, Mechanical Engineering; Morgan Bauguess, Conowingo, Nursing; Megan Doring, Conowingo, Business — Public Relations; Stefanie Gunter, Conowingo, Nursing; Donna Ingerson, Conowingo, Social Work; Dylan Mccracken, Conowingo, Management; Madison Neilson, Conowingo, Biology; Emily Ritchie, Conowingo, General Studies; Megan Mccormick, Earleville, Nursing; Ashley Minshall, Earleville, Nursing; Matthew Weisbrod, Earleville, Physical Therapist Assistant; Elissa Balla, Elkton, Nursing; John Akuma, Elkton, Psychology; Katlin Amos, Elkton, Psychology; Rebecca Blankenship, Elkton, Accounting; Mackenzie Bolton, Elkton, Elementary Education; Amanda Brand, Elkton, Nursing; Laura Caldwell, Elkton, General Studies; Phoebe Calkins, Elkton, General Studies; Prisca Calkins, Elkton, General Studies; Katie Carroll, Elkton, Nursing; Jessica Coppola, Elkton, Nursing; Arianna Cordrey, Elkton, Biology; John De Guzman, Elkton, Criminal Justice; Summer Gilley, Elkton, Biology; Margaret Goldwater, Elkton, General Studies; Kimberly Graham, Elkton, General Studies; Thom’eisha Johnson, Elkton, Nursing; Thomas Keiser, Elkton, General Studies; Kellie Kennedy, Elkton, Nursing; Kaitlyn Klemencic, Elkton, Physical Science — Geology; Paul Layton, Elkton, General Studies; Anabelle Leasure, Elkton, Biology; Autumn Lightner, Elkton, Nursing; Olivia Lorman, Elkton, General Studies; Michael Machado-Ferrara, Elkton, Physical Therapist Assistant; Shannon Mann, Elkton, General Studies; Zachary Mccracken, Elkton, Chemical Engineering; Danielle Mixon, Elkton, Mathematics; Christopher Morel, Elkton, Simulation Design & Gaming; Daniel Morel, Elkton, Simulation Design & Gaming; Brendan Pens, Elkton, General Studies; Marissa Pixler, Elkton, General Studies; Sean Sjoblom, Elkton, Simulation Design & Gaming; Matthew Smith, Elkton, Simulation Design & Gaming; Summer Sprout, Elkton, General Studies; Alexis Walmsley, Elkton, Environmental Science; Joseph Wey, Elkton, Graphic Design & Multimedia; Christal Wyre, Elkton, Accounting; Oscar Zarco-Armenta, Elkton, Ceramics Certificate; Stephen Lozoskie, Fallston, Physical Therapist Assistant; Ashley Dryden, Lincoln University, Communications; Quentin Fleetwood, Newark, Elementary Education; Xyare Lambert, Newark, Drawing & Painting; Beth Sweeney, Newark, General Studies; Andrew Wanros, Newark, Equine Studies; Philip Weiner, Newark, Civil Engineering; Tamara Evans, North East, General Studies; Caitlin Fox, North East, Accounting; Menghong Cao, North East, Nursing; Maria Cintron, North East, Business Management; Elizabeth Haubert, North East, Art History; Laurel Jones, North East, General Studies; Kena Koch, North East, Accounting; Rebekah Lawlor, North East, Elementary Education; Arnel Leblanc, North East, Photography; Ian Lee, North East, Accounting; Brandi Moir, North East, Nursing; Casey Nickles, North East, Nursing; Ari Pauley, North East, General Studies; Marjorie Perry, North East, General Studies; Wade Pettitt, North East, Nursing; Heather Stanley, North East, Exercise Sciences; Michael Strohecker, North East, Cybersecurity; Andrew Todd, North East, Simulation Design & Gaming; Billie Baird, Oxford, Nursing; Grace Kearney, Oxford, Biology; Makenzie Evans, Pequea, Physical Therapist Assistant; Elysia Astifan, Perryville, Biological Sciences; Kristie Gemmill, Perryville, Paralegal Studies; Rebecca Mason, Perryville, Nursing; Darla Carter, Port Deposit, Accounting; Andrew Crouse, Port Deposit, Management; Holly Doran, Port Deposit, Secondary Education; Mary Jo Fitz, Port Deposit, General Studies; Aleks Kensington, Port Deposit, General Studies; Charles Mckenzie, Port Deposit, Mechanical Engineering; Eve Snyder, Port Deposit, Psychology; Robert Stoflet, Port Deposit, Accounting; Bailey Keys, Quarryville, Pa Civil Engineering; Mallori Beiler, Rising Sun, Criminal Justice; Jessica Boone, Rising Sun, Nursing; Carley Cooperman, Rising Sun, Graphic Design & Multimedia; Dustin James Gilbert, Rising Sun, Biological Sciences; Callie Granger, Rising Sun, Nursing; Cayley Hall, Rising Sun, Environmental Science; Candace Harris, Rising Sun, Physical Therapist Assistant; Jessica Landry, Rising Sun, Physical Therapist Assistant; Ashley Lowe, Rising Sun, Nursing; Michele Miller, Rising Sun, Business Management; Lisa Nastasi, Rising Sun, Ceramics & Sculpture; Katherine Pannell, Rising Sun, General Studies; Wesley Pattillo, Rising Sun, Cybersecurity; Dawn Spalding, Rising Sun, Business Management; Mark Strojny, Rising Sun, Cybersecurity; Corey Walsh, Rising Sun, Criminal Justice; Rachel Haigh, West Grove, General Studies; Ashley Rios, West Grove, Nursing; Victoria Reever, York, Equine Studies.
