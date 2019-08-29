Port Deposit museum marks 400th anniversary of slave's arrival

George Maldeis rings the bell to show support of a similar ceremony taking place near Annapolis.

Port Deposit Heritage Museum at the Paw Paw Building visitors Brenda and Julie from Lancaster and York, Pa., assisted Port Deposit Heritage President George Maldeis as he rang the museum’s stagecoach bell at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, to commemorate the arrival in America of the first African slaves. In the 19th century, Port Deposit had no slaveholders, but it supported a large free black community and provided a stop on the Underground Railroad.

