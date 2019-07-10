Paylor named N.E. VFW's Scout of the Year

On June 9, Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 located in North East recognized James Paylor as their Scout of the Year.
Paylor installed the new digital sign which has greatly increased the visibility and outreach to the public regarding events occurring at the VFW post.
James was presented with a certificate from the Department of Maryland VFW by Post Commander Gene Daley.
