Some 54 Cecil County students were named to the Dean’s List at Salisbury University for the spring 2019 semester. Chesapeake City-area residents include Tiffany Graham, Michael Lucatamo and Katherine Malin. Colora-area residents include Erika Dixon and Victoria Fultz. Elkton-area residents include Jacob Basht, Megan Beachy, Kevin Bedwell, Jessica Bitondo, Kacie Boggs, Noah Boudart, Tori Defelice, Burton Dickerson, Melissa Drendel, Brandon Ferguson, Mary Foley, Cole Gahagan, Tim Gough, Brittany Groth, Alison Johnson, Samantha Keene, Ella Mackie, Jennifer Martin, Teresa McDowell, Heather Orourke, Jessica Reynolds, Jennifer Russell, Robert Shamrock, Haley Thompson and Megan Tucker. North East-area residents include Christal Banning, Ellen Berry, Adriana Campbell, Whitney Demond, Carl Eicher, Sage Hunter, Noah Juergens, Katie Nybo, Crystal Rahman, Elaine Steese, Ashley Wilson and Alexandra Wilson. Perryville-area residents include Rebecca Helensky, Lindsay Lane and Erin Stiffler. Rising Sun-area residents include Taylor Blakeley, Kendall Deckman, Tracy Edmundson, Ruth England, Alyson Frazier, Emily Freeman, Madison Seymour and Ashley Xelo. Other area residents include Delany Midash, of Cecilton.
Trevecca Nazarene University has released its Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester, including Candace and Courtney Howard, of Colora, who are graduates of Rising Sun High School. To be named to the Dean's List, undergraduates must attain a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Saralynn Davis, of Rising Sun, has been named to Dean's List at Youngstown State University for spring semester 2019. Davis is majoring in psychology at YSU. Dean's List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 GPA for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the semester.
Widener University congratulates students who achieved Dean's List status for spring 2019. The Dean's List recognizes full-time students who earned a GPA of 3.50 and above for the semester. Students on the list, and their major, included Arwa Ajlan, of Elkton, management; Juan Beltran, of Chesapeake City, education/special education; Bailey Buegel, of Elkton, finance; Hannah Crook, of Elkton, nursing; Connery Eddinger, of Elkton, robotics engineering; Mackenzie Hill, of Elkton, social work; and Stacie Rand, of Earleville, nursing.
Jennifer Bower, a member of the class of 2021 from Elkton, has been named to the spring 2019 Dean's List at Loyola University Maryland. In order to qualify for the Dean's List at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.
