Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 1,850 students on the spring 2019 President's List. Gabrielle Szymanski, of Chesapeake City, has been named to the list for excellence in academics. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Elizabeth Muscella, of Port Deposit, was named to the Limestone College's spring 2019 Honor Roll. Muscella was among 130 students named to the spring 2019 Honor Roll. To qualify, students must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of at least 3.75.
