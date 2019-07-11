Over 1,400 students were named to the spring 2019 Dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher. They included Matthew Christian, of North East, a sophomore marketing major; Maura Elburn, of Port Deposit, a sophomore nursing major; Megan Given, of Rising Sun, a sophomore early elementary education major; Ethan Greene, of Port Deposit, a sophomore accounting major; Alyssa Harmer, of Elkton, a sophomore radiography major; Hannah Horsey, of Elkton, a senior accounting major; Elle Meyer, of Warwick, a sophomore accounting major; Brianna Rohrer, of Rising Sun, a sophomore nursing major; Erika Scheppelmann, of Perryville, a senior biology major; and Alexis Seaver, of North East, a junior graphic design major.
The following students from the area have been named to the Dean’s list at Frostburg State University in recognition of outstanding academic achievement for the spring 2019 semester. To be eligible, a student must undertake a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale. Those marked with an asterisk earned the distinction of a 4.0 GPA. They are Austin Bender*, of North East; Ellie Bolton*, of Earleville; Abigail Boonstoppel, of North East; Braden Buegel, of Elkton; Lucas Calvert, of Rising Sun; Alex Conrad*, of Colora; Trenise Crumpler, of Elkton; Jordan Day*, of Elkton; Nathaniel Farlow*, of Conowingo; Wesley Goodnow, of Port Deposit; Worthy Hollister, of North East; Alex Hudson, of Port Deposit; Amber Keene, of Conowingo; Kyle Kinney, of Elkton; John Lawlor, of North East; Brady Lynch, of Rising Sun; Heather Martin*, of Colora; Brianna McCummings, of Elkton; Sean Reeser, of Elkton; Madison Ross, of North East; Alexander Scott*, of Perryville; Elise Sendzia, of Colora; Travis Straube, of North East; Grant Stryckning, of Elkton; Brandon Tenney, of Elkton; Garret VanHorn, of Elkton; and George Zahn, of Elkton.
