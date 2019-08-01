The Terumo Americas Holding Inc. Scholarship program, sponsored by Terumo Americas Holding, recently announced its 2019 scholarships. The scholarship program recognizes the children of Terumo employees who are enrolled or planning to enroll in a college, university or technical school program. The recipients are chosen competitively on the basis of their academic record and personal achievements. Local recipients included:
- Jacob Cyran, of North East, who is majoring in electronic instrumentation engineering at University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Cyran is the son of Jennifer Cyran.
- Victoria Gibson, of Elkton, who is majoring in nursing at Stevenson University. Victoria is the daughter of Stephen Dill.
- Kendall Jackson, of Elkton, who is majoring in psychology at Florida Southern College. Kendall is the daughter of Kelly Jackson.
Sage Adkins Leone, a graduate of Bohemia Manor High School, earned a National Merit Scholarship to University of Maryland. Leone plans to study computer science. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 540 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities on July 15, including Leone.These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,500 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
