Frostburg State University announces the following area students have received scholarships for study at the university:
- Abigail Boonstoppel, of North East, received the FSU Excellence Scholarship.
- Luther Brewer, of Rising Sun, received the FSU Distinction Scholarship.
- Lucas Calvert, of Rising Sun, received the Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship and Associate Degree Scholars Award. Calvert attended Perryville High School. Calvert's parents are Karen Vaught and Keith Calvert.
- Jordan Day, of Elkton, received the Academic Leadership Scholarship and Founders Scholarship 2.
- Jeffrey Day, of Elkton, received the Academic Leadership Scholarship and FSU Honor Scholarship.
- John Falker, of North East, received the FSU Distinction Scholarship.
- Malorie Gabriel, of Colora, received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
- Sean Gizzi, of North East, received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
- Wesley Goodnow, of Port Deposit, received the Associate Degree Scholars Award.
- Worthy Hollister, of North East, received the FSU Excellence Scholarship.
- Alex Hudson, of Port Deposit, received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
- Amber Keene, of Conowingo, received the FSU Excellence Scholarship.
- Brady Lynch, of Rising Sun, received the Associate Degree Scholars Award.
- Sean McDaniel, of Elkton, received the FSU Distinction Scholarship.
- Sean Reeser, of Elkton, received the Associate Degree Scholars Award.
- Marina Riley, of Rising Sun, received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
- Madison Ross, of North East, received the FSU Excellence Scholarship.
- Alexander Scott, of Perryville, received the Academic Leadership Scholarship and Old Main Scholarship.
- Elise Sendzia, of Colora, received the Associate Degree Scholars Award.
- Kody Ward, of Rising Sun, received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
- Megan Williamson, of North East, received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
- Ryan Yashinskie, of North East, received the FSU Honor Scholarship.
