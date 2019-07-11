Oregon State University held its 150th commencement on Saturday, June 15, in Reser Stadium in Corvallis, graduating a record 7,202 students. Local students who graduated this June from Oregon State include: Cody Kelley, of Bear, Del., who earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science; and Louis M. Nicastro, of Newark, Del., who earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science.
Amy Fagan and Chris Fagan, of Elkton, both graduated from Ohio Christian University with a Master of Arts in ministry.
Nikolaus Smith, of Port Deposit, graduated from Hood College in May with a major in business administration and minors in political science and marketing.
Rochester Institute of Technology conferred some 4,200 degrees this academic year at all its campuses — including in Croatia, Dubai, Kosovo and China. The university held its 134th annual commencement celebration in May. The following local residents received degrees: Sarah Harter, of Elkton, received a BFA in photographic and imaging arts in May 2019, while Andrew Palmer, of North East, received a BS in photographic sciences in December 2018.
Olivia Lauren Smith, of Earleville, has been awarded a Bachelor of Science in psychology/clinical counseling from Kutztown University, which conferred degrees for nearly 1,300 students for the spring 2019 semester.
