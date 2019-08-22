Some 37 Cecil County students recently graduated from Salisbury University. They were among the 1,691 students who received 1,442 bachelor’s degrees, 243 master’s degrees and six doctoral degrees during a ceremony at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Elkton-area residents include Timothy Antonitis, B.A., economics; Kevin Bedwell, B.S., geography, summa cum laude; Jessica Bitondo, B.S., biology; Julie Broyles, B.S., early childhood education, magna cum laude; Burton Dickerson, B.A.S.W., magna cum laude; Melissa Drendel, B.A.S.W., magna cum laude; Mary Foley, B.A., communication arts, magna cum laude; Tim Gough, B.A.S.W.; Brittany Groth, B.A.S.W.; Madison Groth, B.S., physical education, cum laude; Katie Hastings, M.Ed., curriculum and instruction; Alison Johnson, B.A.S.W.; Cameron Kruk, B.S., finance; Tylethea Mathis, M.S.W.; Seth McKeown, B.S.N., cum laude; Adam Parker, B.S., management; Jessica Pursley, B.A.S.W.; Jessica Reynolds, B.A.S.W.; Taylor Roark, B.S.N.; Jennifer Russell, B.A.S.W., cum laude; Amy Samba, B.A., political science; Dorothy Sexton, M.S.W.; Robert Shamrock, B.S., physics; Megan Tucker, B.S.N., cum laude; and Jennifer White, M.S.W. North East-area residents include Christal Banning, B.A.S.W.; Carl Eicher, B.A., English, cum laude; Meghan Keenen, M.S.W.; Katie Nybo, B.S.N., magna cum laude; Crystal Rahman, B.A.S.W., magna cum laude; and Gail Vaught, M.S.W. Rising Sun-area residents include James Borden, B.S., computer science; and Kendall Deckman, B.A.S.W., summa cum laude. Other area residents include Alexandra Geracimos, B.S., management, of Chesapeake City; Victoria Fultz, B.S.N., of Colora; Benjamin Malesh, B.A., history, of Perryville; and Sierra Montz, B.A.S.W., of Port Deposit.
Rachael Ferro, of Elkton, graduated from Hofstra University in May 2019, earning a Bachelor of Arts in religion.
