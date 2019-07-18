At the 154th commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in May, the following area residents were among the nearly 700 total candidates for degrees: Austin Bender, of North East, received a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering; Alexis Juergens, of Rising Sun, received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary/middle school dual certification; Kyle Kinney, of Elkton, received a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology; John Lawlor, of North East, received a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering; Emilio Marmol, of North East, received a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering; Heather Martin, of Colora, received a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training; Honey Raines, of North East, received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education; Shefali Shah, of Elkton, received a Bachelor of Science degree in music; Travis Straube, of North East, received a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering; Grant Stryckning, of Elkton, received a Bachelor of Science degree in music; Brandon Tenney, of Elkton, received a Bachelor of Science degree in political science, law and society and sociology; Matthew Tress, of Conowingo, received a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering; and Garret VanHorn, of Elkton, received a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.