James examines OT careers Misericordia University camp

Misericordia University recently hosted high school students for a series of Career Exploration Camps on campus. Participating in the Occupational Therapy Career Exloration Camp, front rom from left, are Hannah Strong, Newark, Del.; Brandi Martin, Hatfield, Pa.; Bella Mendez, North Wales, Pa.; JoAnne McNamara, Blossburg, Pa.; Teaghan Edleman, Pottstown, Pa., and Katana Evans, Spring Brook Twp., Pa.; second row, Brianna Padovano, South Plainfield, N.J.; Samantha Dole, Villanova, Pa.; Kylie Evoy, Moorestown, N.J.; Dawcin Jones, Wyalusing, Pa.; Mary Stretch, Wyalusing, Pa.; Mylea Neidig, Milton, Pa.; Charlotte Long, York , Pa.; Abbie James, Perryville, Md.; Sarah Lloyd, Freeland, Pa., and Sydney Lloyd, Nescopeck, Pa.; third row, Quincey Laughlin, Severna Park, Md.; Brian Coletta, Green Brook , N.J.; Sasha Fielteau, Old Forge, N.Y.; Katherine Banz, Bridgewater, N.J., and Melissa Cruz, Gurabo, Puerto Rico.

 CHARLOTTE BARTIZEK

\DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Misericordia University recently hosted rising high school juniors and seniors on campus for a series of six Career Exploration Camps that provide aspiring collegians an opportunity to experience and learn more about exciting professions and residential life on a college campus.

The Career Exploration Camps at Misericordia University are a popular destination for students who want to explore academic camps in biology, chemistry-biochemistry, communications and media, literature, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology.

The Occupational Therapy Career Exploration Camp for rising high school seniors provides extensive hands-on experience in an exciting health care speciality field. It gives students an opportunity to learn about the profession, meet faculty and students in the academic department, and tour clinical sites in northeastern Pennsylvania where occupational therapists practice. Community site visits allow students to observe the wide range of services offered by therapists, including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services, hospital treatments and pediatric services.

For more information or to apply, please contact Jolene Miraglia at jmiraglia@misericordia.edu. Admission to the camp is competitive. To apply online, please log on to www.misericordia.edu/ot and click on Career Exploration Camp.

