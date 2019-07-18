In April and May 2019, Soroptimist International of Havre de Grace presented a total of $ 24,000 to 12 graduating seniors for outstanding academic achievements, three Live Your Dream award recipients, one Violet Richardson Award Recipient, one Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient, and four local community service organizations.
Academic scholarships totaling $18,000 were awarded to 12 young women graduating from high school who will be attending college for the first time in the fall, and one Lifetime Achievement Award recipient who will be continuing her education. All demonstrate the attributes needed to truly become future leaders of tomorrow in their respective communities. They represent students from both Harford and Cecil county schools.
In addition, four recipients received awards totaling $5,000 for two special programs supported by HDG Soroptimist International. The Live Your Dream Award is given to women, head of household, who are enrolled in continuing education programs in order to improve their lives and the lives of their families. The Violet Richardson Award is a program that recognizes young women in high school, ages 14-17, engaged in volunteer activities that assist in making their community and the world a better place.
HDG Soroptimists also presented $1,000 in awards to local organizations, whose volunteer efforts and contributions provide needed services and support to community activities.
Dinner and award ceremonies were held in April and May at the Bayou Restaurant n Havre de Grace. Guests included the recipients, their families and friends, presenters for each award, and members of Soroptimist.
The academic and scholarship recipients by award categories are: Academic Scholarships — Grace Buegel, North East; Riley Harris, North East; Courtney Schrader, Bohemia Manor; Samantha Fielder, North Harford; Madison Watson, Havre de Grace; Kayla Yates, Havre de Grace; Shawnee Mahan, Havre de Grace; Lifetime Achievement Award — Laneisha Brown, University of Baltimore; Art Scholarship — Autumn Lidke, Patterson Mill; Kay Mike Memorial Scholarship — Yisrael Austin, Havre de Grace; Elva Boyle Memorial Scholarship — Olivia Ogbonno, Harford Technical; Carolyn and Pete Zinner Scholarship — Callie Granger, Rising Sun; and Photography Scholarship — Ashley Penna, Joppatowne.
The Live Your Dream award recipients are Vivian Aiken, Cecil College; Olympia Baryayewba, Morgan State University; and Crystal Farrington, Harford Community College. The winner of the Violet Richardson Award is Hailey Allen, John Carroll. Hailey is active with the Maryland School for the Blind and they received a portion of her award.
Community presentations were made to Martha’s Meals, Grove Presbyterian Church; Grace Place, St. John’s Episcopal Church; Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission, and the Heart to Heart Relay for Life Team, of Aberdeen.
Soroptimist, which means “Best for Women,” is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and children in the local communities and throughout the world. The Havre de Grace Club, chartered in 1949, is still going strong to support local communities and service projects. An important part of our mission is providing educational opportunities to women and to assist them in their future endeavors. Applications for the 2020 Scholarship Awards will be available in January 2020, through high school guidance offices. Applications for Live Your Dream and Violet Richardson will also be available in January 2020 at our website: w ww.soroptimisthdg.org. Questions may be directed to SI of HdG, P.O. Box 848, Havre de Grace, MD 21078, or call 410-939-9342.
Funds to support the scholarship program and other community service projects are provided by the annual Havre de Grace Juried Art Show. The 56th Annual Art Show will be held on Aug. 17 and 18 at Tydings Park in Havre de Grace. For more information, visit us at www.hdgartshow.org or call 410-939-9342.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.