NORTH EAST — Cecil College is proud to announce the names of students whose high academic performance has qualified them for recognition as members of the Dean’s List for the recently completed summer 2019 courses. The Dean’s List includes 25 students who achieved a GPA of 3.50 – 3.74 out of a possible 4.00.
Included on the list are the following students: Jessica Steen, Aberdeen, Visual Communications; Helen Brown, Cecilton, Nursing; Sara Campana, Conowingo, Elementary Education; Bethany Wilson, Conowingo, General Studies; Courtney Cummings, Conowingo, Social Work; Dakota Welkom, Elkton, Environmental Science; David Ramirez, Elkton, Biological Sciences; Patsy Williams, Elkton, Cybersecurity; Amanda Krogstad, Elkton, General Studies Transfer; Maria Bernal, Elkton, Healthcare Sciences; Marie Brown, Elkton, Nursing; Krysta Chambers, Elkton, Nursing; Eddie Zoegar, Elkton, Psychology; Tammy Dukes, North East, Accounting; Emily Hash, North East, Business Administration Transfer; Sahil Patel, North East, Computer Science; Yvonne Ramos, North East, General Studies Transfer; Rachel Cox, North East, Nursing; Cindy Leedom, North East, Nursing; Cassie Mease, North East, Nursing; Lane Granger, North East, Physical Therapist Assistant; Brandin Hayden, Port Deposit, Business & Commerce — Accounting; Brian Murphy, Port Deposit, General Studies Transfer; Olivia Dixon, Port Deposit, Management; Michaela Moore, Port Deposit, Music.
