Dr. Sara Martin Brackett, a 2009 graduate of Rising Sun High School, has earned her Doctor of Philosophy degree in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame/Indiana. Sara began her college education at Washington College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry prior to beginning her graduate studies. Sara will begin her PhD career employed by BASF and will be living in Charlotte, N.C. Needless to say, her parents, Jim and Paula Martin, and her husband, Dr. Christopher Brackett, are very proud of her accomplishment.
