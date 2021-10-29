ELKTON — In July, Elkton High School senior Niara Brown found out that she had been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars, recognizing her as a top scholar and leader in the Elkton community.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Niara has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said James Lewis, NSHSS co-founder and President, in a press release. “Niara is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
By being inducted into the NSHSS, Brown joins an international community of over 1,700,000 in more than 170 countries. The NSHSS provides lifelong support to its members in all stages of their academic and professional careers – such as last week’s focus on college applications for Brown and other members who are high school seniors.
“I’m extremely excited because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Brown. “It’s kind of like a sorority because they follow you through life and through college.”
Brown, an Elkton native and member of Elkton High School’s Tennis team, said that she plans to attend either North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University or Virginia State University next year. She hopes to major in Fashion Design & Merchandising, as well as pick up a minor in Journalism, with a specific focus on fashion journalism.
Despite struggles during last year’s remote learning and quarantines, Brown said that she is on track to hit her GPA goals and is currently taking college-level courses at Cecil College.
“I’m very proud of her,” said Sylvia Brown, Brown’s mother.
