ANNAPOLIS — Leadership Maryland announced today that Dr. Mary Way Bolt, President at Cecil College, has been chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.
Bolt is one of 52 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland’s 28th class — the Class of 2020 — who will complete the eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
Following a two-day opening retreat in April, the class will attend five two-day intense sessions traversing the state focusing on Maryland’s economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity.
These sessions will be followed by a one-day closing retreat in November and a graduation celebration in December. More than 100 experts representing business, government, education, and the non-profit community will serve as panelists and guest speakers.
“This was our most competitive cohort of applicants in our history, which is a testament to our members encouraging a diverse and broad spectrum of highly-qualified executives from across the state to apply to our program and share in their experience,” said Renée M. Winsky ‘05, president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland.
“This year’s class is a powerful cross-section of leaders from our state. I’m excited to see them come together as a group and do great things in their workplaces, communities and beyond in the years to come.”
Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit www.LeadershipMD.org, call 410-841-2101 or email Info@LeadershipMD.org.
About Leadership Maryland
Leadership Maryland is a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each year, as many as 52 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland's public and private sectors are selected to come together as a class for an eight-month hands-on learning program focused
on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The first Leadership Maryland class graduated in 1993, and the organization’s alumni network now consists of more than 1,100 leaders from all industries and regions of the state. To learn more, please call Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or visit www.LeadershipMD.org.
