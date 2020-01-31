Mrs. Laurie Humphrey, Deputy Health Officer of the Cecil County Health Department, made a very enlightening presentation to the Perryville Lions Club this past winter. She addressed the concerns about measles in Maryland. Although not an issue for Cecil County, she said health organizations are continuing to encourage vaccination at an early age, where there is a 98% effectiveness when given.
She also addressed the new action plan of the health department as related to diabetes awareness, which centers on prevention. Because Medicare/Medicaid spend a large amount of money on treatment of diabetes and related illnesses, there is a push for programs that address pre-diabetes diagnosis and proper management. Due to cost, transportation and child care issues, many people are unable to participate in programs.
As programs for prevention before diagnosis are important, the Cecil County Health Department has been able to develop a year-long program that promotes physical activity, access to help with meal planning, and support. In Cecil County, pre-diabetic rates are approximately 8.7% of the population and about 10.4% are diagnosed diabetic.
