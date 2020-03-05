Congratulations to the newlyweds! On February 29, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, in Perryville, Dr. Katelyn E. Wray and Mr. Vincent M. Kalwa were wed.
Deacon Luke Yackley married the happy couple. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Leonard Wray, Jr. Her parents are Leonard and Sally Wray of Rising Sun.
The bride is a dentist at Cleona Dental in Cleona, PA. She is a graduate of Rising Sun High School in 2011, and a graduate of Lebanon Valley College in Annvillle, PA with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. She is also a fraduate of University of Maryland, School of Dentistry in Baltimore with a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS).
The groom is an Educaton and Occupation Sales Administrator at Tessco Technologies in Timonium. He is a 2012 graduate of Patterson Mill High School in Bel Air, and a graduate of Towson University with a Bachelor Degree in Psychology. His parents are Tony and Stacey Kalwa of Bel Air.
The Maid of Honor was Sara Wray of Rising Sun, and bridesmaids were Lauren Sibiski of Baltimore and McKenzie Hennlein of Bel Air. The flower girl and ring bearer were Elise and Ollie Zimmerman of King George, VA.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Renee LeBrun.
The best man was Dominic Kalwa, and groomsmen were Zachary Wray of Rising Sun and Lucas Martin of Bel Air.
A reception was held at Geneva Farm Golf Course in Street, MD. The lovely couple enjoyed a honeymoon at Disney World in Orlando, FL, and will make their home in Mount Joy, PA.
Many congratulations and happy returns to the lovely couple!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.