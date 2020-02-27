Perryville's Cullen McCoy, a cadet at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina was awarded Gold Stars for fall and spring semester.
Gold stars were awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.70 grade point average or higher in the fall 2019 semester. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's dean's list. The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Congratulations!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.