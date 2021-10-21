FRIDAY — Oct. 22
Cecil County CASA is partnering with several like-minded local organizations to present Trunk or Treat Friday Oct. 22 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cecil County Courthouse in Elkton. Working with Cecil County Human Trafficking Task Force, the Child Advocacy Center, the Cecil County Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center (the Bridge), and the Judy Center CASA invites others to also set up a trunk or treat for neighborhood kids. Plan to give out at least 500 treats or gifts to youngsters. To register your participation go to https://www.cecilcasa.org/trunk-or-treat
SATURDAY — Oct. 23
Rising Sun hosts its Fall Spooktacular from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the center of town. Activities, games, costume contests, candy and more free fun plus vendors and food trucks.
North East Chamber of Commerce and town of North East will hold its Halloween Party starting at 1 p.m. in North East Community Park. Children 11 and younger are welcome to come in costume and enjoy the fun, games and refreshments.
Maryland Beer Co. is holding its first Fall Car Show from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the brewery located at 601 North Bridge St. in Elkton.
No fee to enter your sweet ride. Also no charge to come browse and dream.
Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program will host its 2021 Freedom Cup Oct. 23 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Jerry Skrivanek Memorial VFW Post 8185 in Port Deposit. Bet on the horses and participate in live and silent auction items. Tickets are $30 per person and include dinner and drinks. Go to freedomhills.org for tickets and details.
Cecil County CASA is inviting everyone to a free Outdoor Movie Night, Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. in the Cecil County Circuit Courthouse parking lot, 129 East Main St. in Elkton. Bring your own chairs or blankets, get comfortable and watch The Addams Family. This is a new date thanks to last weekend’s rain.
Thursday — Oct. 28
Oxford Pa. will host its Annual Halloween Parade Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. (Raindate is Oct. 29) Come early and visit downtown businesses, then find your seat along Third Street and enjoy the show.
Chesapeake Heritage Conservancy is hosting an evening of “Light fare & Libations” to benefit the Skipjack Martha Lewis Oct. 28 starting at 6 p.m. at The Wellwood, 543 Water St. in Charlestown. Come hear the history of this historic water craft, about efforts to restore it and continue its seafaring legacy. Admission is by donation. RSVPs are welcome by calling or texting 443-907-3344.
Friday — Oct. 29
In Perryville you get 2 for the price of 1 with Boo Bash
It starts at 5 p.m. in Lower Ferry Park with fun, games, a photo booth, scavenger hunt, pony rides and more. Then at 6 the party goes down the road to the Community Fire Company of Perryville for Trunk or Treat with dozens of tricked out vehicles waiting to hand out the treats
Saturday — Oct. 30
Community Connecting Us at 99 North Main Street in Port Deposit is looking for crafters, artists, baker or others interested in having a table at their Amish & Artisan Market Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. To sign up call 443-350-6070 or send an email to info@communityconnecting.us
Halloween fun for the youngest set is on tap with Boo at the Zoo Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Plumpton Park Zoo, 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun. Geared toward 2 to 12-year-olds,wear your costume, bring your trick or treat bags and your camera for treats and activities. Zoo admission is required.
Wesley United Methodist Church, 41 Justice Way in Elkton, will host Trunk or Treat Oct. 30 from 5 until 7 p.m.
Drug Free Cecil Trunk or Treat Drug Take Back is Oct. 30
11 am until 1 pm at Elkton High School, 110 James St.
Angry Jacks Axe Throwing, Kona Ice, Hopping Hawks Jump Rope Team
Tons of trunks, health fair vendors, demonstrations and more.
Bring your trick or treat bag and come in costume if you would like.
Sunday — Oct. 31
Water Witch Fire Volunteer Company is hosting Trunk or Treat from 6 until 8 p.m. in the parking lot across from Port Deposit Town Hall. If you would like to join in the fun and offer treats from your own trunk contact town hall and sign up; 410-378-2121
