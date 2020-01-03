Cecil County led the Mideast (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania) in economic growth for medium-sized counties (populations of 100,000 to 500,000) with GDP growth of 11.4 percent in 2018.
The data, released last week by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), features every county’s gross domestic product – the value of goods and services produced within the county – and how much the inflation-adjusted GDP grew or decreased from the previous year.
Howard County (GDP growth of 3.5 percent) and St. Mary’s County (GDP growth of 3.3 percent) rank among the top ten for economic growth in medium-sized counties. Anne Arundel County (GDP growth of 3.2 percent) and Prince George’s County (GDP growth of 3.0 percent) rank among the top ten in economic growth for large counties (populations of more than 500,000).
You can explore the data at GDP by County, Metro, and Other Areas on bea.gov and in BEA’s Interactive Data Tables. GDP data also are available by metropolitan statistical areas.
This was originally published on Conduit Street, the Maryland Association of Counties blog at https://conduitstreet.mdcounties.org/2019/12/16/cecil-leads-mideast-in-economic-growth-for-medium-sized-counties/.
