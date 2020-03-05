A $1,000 scholarship is available to those who meet all of the following criteria:
- Graduated from a Cecil County Maryland public high school
- Education major
- Entering your junior or senior year of college next year
For information and an application form, do one of the following:
Check out the CCRSPA website at http://cecilrspa.org/CecilRSPA.htm
Write to: Mrs. Charlene Metzger
CCRSPA Scholarship Committee
230 Crothers Road
Rising Sun, MD 21911
Deadline: Applications must be postmarked by April 24, 2020
