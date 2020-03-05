A $1,000 scholarship is available to those who meet all of the following criteria:

  1. Graduated from a Cecil County Maryland public high school
  2. Education major
  3. Entering your junior or senior year of college next year

For information and an application form, do one of the following:

Check out the CCRSPA website at http://cecilrspa.org/CecilRSPA.htm

Write to: Mrs. Charlene Metzger

CCRSPA Scholarship Committee

230 Crothers Road

Rising Sun, MD 21911

Deadline: Applications must be postmarked by April 24, 2020

