Cecil County native Louis (Tate) Tiemann will perform the role of Don Giovanni in the Bard Conservatory Graduate Vocal Arts Program’s pastiche production:
In Rest in Pieces, 14 beloved opera characters gather together at a funeral for a mutual friend, and find themselves forging a new, self-determined path that guides them to a realization of their dreams, relationships, and truths- all within the larger than life world of opera.
“What is wonderful about Rest in Pieces has been the process of creating this work as a group. 14 singers choosing 5 operas, choosing the music, then building scenes to tell a new, compelling story- all with the aim of creating performance and writing skill sets in an entirely new way. It is truly an extraordinary undertaking,” said Blythe, the Vocal Arts Program artistic director. “Audiences can expect to see and hear characters and music that they already know and love, but they will experience them set free in an entirely new, self-determined world.”
Rest in Pieces will take place at the beautiful Richard B. Fisher Center for Performing Arts (designed by world renowned architect Frank Ghery) March 6th and 8th.
Louis is a lifelong resident of Cecil County where he attended Conowingo Elementary, Perryville Middle and Perryville High School. During his education, Louis was heavily involved in several music related extracurricular activities that he credits with fostering a deep love of music within him including the PHS Marching Band headed by Jill Welsheimer and the PHS Concert, and Chamber Choir formerly headed by Laurel Wacyk. Louis earned his BM in vocal performance at Towson University and is currently earning his MM at the Bard College Conservatory in the Graduate Vocal Arts Program where he works with Joan Patenaude-Yarnell.
Bard College’s Vocal Arts Program, now headed by Stephanie Blythe, is a two year master of music degree that was founded in 2006 by Soprano Dawn Upshaw and vocal coach Kayo Iwama. It has been carefully formatted by its founders to provide exactly what a young singer on the verge of a career needs. Class work extends from physical well-being to mental awareness, from early music to contemporary experimentations passing on the way language, diction action and many more classes. This relatively young program where only 9 students are accepted each year, is an example of musical excellence and artistic progress.
For more information about the opera, and to purchase tickets in advance, please visit http://fishercenter.bard.edu or call the Fisher Center box office at 845-758-7900.
PROGRAM
Rest in Pieces - In Memory of Opera Friday, March 6th, 2020, 7:30 PM Sunday, March 8th, 2020, 3:00 PM Tickets: $15–$40
Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts
60 Manor Avenue, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY 12504
